State Street Corp Sells 4,539 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,048,280 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,539 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 4.31% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $831,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,858,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,561,497,000 after buying an additional 128,157 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 104.6% in the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 92,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,895.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,297 shares during the period. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 132.1% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 35,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,757,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 61,791 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,018,000 after purchasing an additional 17,339 shares in the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Also, CEO Oliver A. Filliol sold 4,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.40, for a total value of $3,458,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,524,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,248 shares of company stock worth $12,926,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $763.20. 123,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $799.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $731.20. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $638.92 and a one year high of $873.51.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $843.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.43 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 24.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $786.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $815.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $770.86.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

