State Street Corp Sells 55,997 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

State Street Corp lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,620,842 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,997 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.19% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $732,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,240,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 106,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,866,000 after buying an additional 76,422 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,157,000 after buying an additional 46,609 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,576,000 after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 123,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,744,000 after buying an additional 34,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $260.23 per share, for a total transaction of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.48. 545,043 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $281.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $270.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.04.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.57.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

