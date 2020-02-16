State Street Corp Sells 702,953 Shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,624,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 702,953 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.94% of Regency Centers worth $733,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 2,834.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

NYSE:REG traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.02. 1,358,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,916. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Regency Centers Corp has a fifty-two week low of $60.35 and a fifty-two week high of $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $280.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.595 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

