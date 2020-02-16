State Street Corp Trims Stake in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,715,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 419,552 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 5.00% of Citizens Financial Group worth $881,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 9,944.4% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 444.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

CFG traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,089,129 shares. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a $0.39 dividend. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.05.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

