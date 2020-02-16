State Street Corp Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,251,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.37% of Northern Trust worth $989,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 46,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Northern Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 112,751 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Northern Trust by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 317,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 5,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.20. 688,765 shares of the stock were exchanged. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $83.95 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 14,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,534,946.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,101 shares of company stock worth $4,776,373. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Northern Trust from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.18.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

