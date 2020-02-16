Stealth (XST) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.08 Million

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. Stealth has a market capitalization of $2.08 million and $7,334.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0596 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004567 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001386 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006241 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000083 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

Stealth (XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 34,799,227 coins. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Stealth is stealth.org.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

