Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Steris worth $41,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Steris by 225.9% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Steris in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Steris by 130.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Steris in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steris in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Steris alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

In related news, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.77, for a total value of $900,169.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,214 shares of company stock valued at $2,975,755 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Steris stock opened at $168.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.90. Steris PLC has a 1 year low of $118.18 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. Steris had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is 30.27%.

Steris Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Further Reading: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steris PLC (NYSE:STE).

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.