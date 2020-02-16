Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €15.83 ($18.41).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SZU shares. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on shares of Suedzucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Independent Research set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th.

SZU stock opened at €16.50 ($19.19) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68. Suedzucker has a 12 month low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 12 month high of €16.98 ($19.74). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of €14.36.

Suedzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

