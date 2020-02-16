SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.94 Million

Analysts forecast that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) will announce $1.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SUMMIT THERAPEU/S’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.28 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S posted sales of $660,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 193.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SUMMIT THERAPEU/S will report full year sales of $13.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $20.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.39 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $20.96 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SUMMIT THERAPEU/S.

SUMMIT THERAPEU/S (NASDAQ:SMMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 million. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S had a negative net margin of 2,107.69% and a negative return on equity of 59.95%.

SMMT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded SUMMIT THERAPEU/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.88.

NASDAQ SMMT opened at $1.46 on Friday. SUMMIT THERAPEU/S has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $2.46. The stock has a market cap of $47.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SUMMIT THERAPEU/S during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 189,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 77,728 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SUMMIT THERAPEU/S by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

Summit Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel medicines to treat rare and infectious diseases in the United Kingdom and North America. It is conducting clinical programmes focused on the genetic disease Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and the infectious disease Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

