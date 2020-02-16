Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Summit Wireless Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:WISA) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, a drop of 5.5% from the January 15th total of 269,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of WISA stock opened at $0.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter. Summit Wireless Technologies had a negative return on equity of 462.87% and a negative net margin of 694.31%.

About Summit Wireless Technologies

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc develops wireless audio integrated circuits for home entertainment and professional audio markets in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers TX modules for TVs, AV receivers, media hubs, and small dongles that connect through USB or HDMI ports; and speaker systems.

