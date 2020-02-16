Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.99 Billion

Equities analysts expect Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to post $3.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunoco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.12 billion. Sunoco posted sales of $3.88 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunoco will report full year sales of $16.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.40 billion to $16.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $17.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.36 billion to $18.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sunoco.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sunoco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $172,243.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,572,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUN opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.23 and a beta of 0.80. Sunoco has a one year low of $28.64 and a one year high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is 127.91%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

