Swiss National Bank Acquires 640 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,507 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.37% of NVR worth $51,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NVR in the third quarter valued at about $10,777,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 550.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in NVR by 19.6% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in NVR during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in NVR by 2.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Melquiades R. Martinez sold 1,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,938.00, for a total value of $4,835,864.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,588,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey D. Martchek sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,777.83, for a total value of $9,444,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $24,265,002.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,090 shares of company stock worth $49,685,243. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVR traded down $28.12 on Friday, reaching $3,993.63. 10,686 shares of the stock were exchanged. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $2,562.02 and a one year high of $4,058.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,868.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,698.49.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $58.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVR. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,912.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

