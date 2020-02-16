Swiss National Bank Acquires 85,200 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 604,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 85,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.54% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $54,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PNW. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 590.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 339,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,549,000 after buying an additional 290,524 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 766,655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,419,000 after acquiring an additional 261,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 465,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,770,000 after acquiring an additional 187,488 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 978,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,961,000 after purchasing an additional 99,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 927,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,019,000 after purchasing an additional 90,444 shares during the last quarter. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNW stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $100.43. 714,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $100.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.09.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

