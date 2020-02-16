Swiss National Bank Acquires 89,725 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 124.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,783 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,725 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.41% of Tyler Technologies worth $48,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,888,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $840,090,000 after purchasing an additional 83,696 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 326,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after purchasing an additional 33,272 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 289.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 319,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,732,000 after purchasing an additional 237,170 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 308,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,990,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $758,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

NYSE:TYL traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $338.25. The company had a trading volume of 349,107 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.65. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $196.88 and a one year high of $340.80.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.22.

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.27, for a total transaction of $7,156,750.00. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $2,900,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,366,353.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.