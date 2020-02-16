Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,931,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.58% of Juniper Networks worth $47,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 5,287.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,411 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 1,620.5% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNPR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 6,793,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.43.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Juniper Networks declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $54,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.87.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

