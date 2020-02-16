Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,007,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of CBRE Group worth $61,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,006,000 after buying an additional 71,381 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CBRE Group by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 218,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,386,000 after acquiring an additional 64,186 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CBRE Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 648,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in CBRE Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 728,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,621,000 after acquiring an additional 54,025 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $63.96. 873,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. CBRE Group Inc has a 1 year low of $45.16 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.92.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut CBRE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Michael J. Lafitte sold 26,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,499,039.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,091.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Concannon sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $57,595.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,279,302.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,074 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,623 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group Inc (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.