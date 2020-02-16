Swiss National Bank Cuts Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $55,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 55.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 236 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLM stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 545,043 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.42 and a 200-day moving average of $264.04. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.95 and a twelve month high of $281.82.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John J. Koraleski purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $260.23 per share, with a total value of $260,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.57.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

