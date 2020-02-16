Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Genuine Parts worth $55,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.47. 641,752 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.03. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $87.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.20.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.75.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

