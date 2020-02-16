Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Veeva Systems worth $57,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 47,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 39,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Veeva Systems stock traded up $4.92 on Friday, hitting $158.87. 1,050,258 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $110.23 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $280.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $357,088.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,144,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 4,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total transaction of $599,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,617.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,719. Company insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.72.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

