Swiss National Bank Has $48.31 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 879,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Principal Financial Group worth $48,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 57,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Shares of PFG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.36. The stock had a trading volume of 766,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,968. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $60.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Principal Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.40.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.