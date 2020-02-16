Swiss National Bank Has $49.54 Million Stock Holdings in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in W W Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of W W Grainger worth $49,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in W W Grainger by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W W Grainger by 23.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W W Grainger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWW traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $307.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,094 shares. W W Grainger Inc has a one year low of $255.09 and a one year high of $346.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $326.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.54.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. W W Grainger’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W W Grainger Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of W W Grainger from $342.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair raised W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W W Grainger from $338.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. G.Research upgraded W W Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on W W Grainger from $330.00 to $322.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.82.

About W W Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

