Swiss National Bank Has $50.54 Million Stock Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.34% of Campbell Soup worth $50,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 80,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth $169,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Campbell Soup by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 82,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after acquiring an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.64. 1,329,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $32.17 and a 12-month high of $49.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.57.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.85.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

