Swiss National Bank Has $50.61 Million Stock Holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.49% of Camden Property Trust worth $50,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Camden Property Trust by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE:CPT traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,733 shares. Camden Property Trust has a one year low of $96.05 and a one year high of $118.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average is $109.59.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $263.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 25,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.65, for a total transaction of $2,926,196.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,664 shares in the company, valued at $28,575,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 22,727 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $2,528,151.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 126,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,106,344.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,330 shares of company stock valued at $22,127,659. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPT. Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sandler O’Neill raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 161 properties containing 55,160 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.