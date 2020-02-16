Swiss National Bank Has $57.80 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.29% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $57,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,294,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,151,000 after purchasing an additional 662,920 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,337,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $862,509,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 35.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 555,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,411,000 after acquiring an additional 145,713 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,631,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,660,000 after acquiring an additional 103,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 706,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,877 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.93. 463,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 705,931. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $175.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 23.72%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,986,642.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Banks sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $431,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,148,821.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,540 shares of company stock worth $4,417,121 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.69.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

