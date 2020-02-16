Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 188.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505,350 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.52% of Black Knight worth $49,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in Black Knight by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 17,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Shares of Black Knight stock traded up $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,079,960 shares. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $74.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.05.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Compass Point lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.