Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.49% of Alleghany worth $56,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alleghany by 692.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,692,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alleghany by 185.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,595,000 after buying an additional 10,253 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Alleghany by 2,033.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 49.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 28,158 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,463,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Shares of Y stock traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $825.22. The stock had a trading volume of 36,535 shares. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $600.23 and a 1 year high of $829.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $806.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $777.92.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

