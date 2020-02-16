Swiss National Bank Lowers Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 704,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.14% of Thomson Reuters worth $50,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 4th quarter valued at $4,073,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 18.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 605,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,505,000 after buying an additional 93,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the third quarter worth $2,304,000. Institutional investors own 19.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bank Financial set a $93.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

TRI traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.96. The company had a trading volume of 283,615 shares. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $52.34 and a 1-year high of $82.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.