Swiss National Bank Lowers Stake in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,305 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.14% of NetEase worth $54,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in shares of NetEase by 43.2% during the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 33,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,925,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 20.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTES traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $354.64. The company had a trading volume of 441,283 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $332.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.37. NetEase Inc has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $358.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Analysts predict that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price on the stock. Nomura raised their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.96.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

