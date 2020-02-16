Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 390,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.32% of Celanese worth $48,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 27.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,322,000 after buying an additional 97,168 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Celanese by 30.2% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Celanese by 162.1% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.02. The company had a trading volume of 997,631 shares. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $94.73 and a twelve month high of $128.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.44.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Celanese from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TheStreet cut Celanese from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Celanese to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Celanese from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Celanese from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.71.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

