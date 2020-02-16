Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of TransUnion worth $50,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 287.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 117.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TRU shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.11.

Shares of TRU traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,066,479 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.03. TransUnion has a 12-month low of $62.10 and a 12-month high of $98.25.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.24, for a total transaction of $1,150,886.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,737.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $1,168,561.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,676,728.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.