Swiss National Bank Makes New $49.74 Million Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,948,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,735,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.31% of NortonLifeLock as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $20.66. 6,168,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $17.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

