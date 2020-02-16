Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE:BURL) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Burlington Stores worth $55,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,161,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,183,000 after purchasing an additional 501,582 shares during the period. Third Point LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,730,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,814.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,471,000 after buying an additional 685,244 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 13.9% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 657,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,250,000 after buying an additional 80,175 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 596,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after buying an additional 137,139 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BURL. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $239.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Kingsbury sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total value of $5,605,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 166,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,412,702.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 21,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.92, for a total value of $4,830,847.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,991,973.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,874 shares of company stock valued at $21,767,465 over the last quarter. 1.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $245.68. 439,921 shares of the company traded hands. Burlington Stores Inc has a one year low of $136.30 and a one year high of $246.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $228.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.56.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores Inc will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

