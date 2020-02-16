Swiss National Bank Reduces Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 365,707 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.60% of F5 Networks worth $51,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,925,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of F5 Networks by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $6,126,000 after buying an additional 14,577 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,575,000. Pensionfund Sabic increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 10,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.19, for a total value of $89,317.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,871.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.56, for a total transaction of $33,880.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $353,444.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,771 shares of company stock worth $842,417. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of F5 Networks to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.51. 453,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.19 and a 12 month high of $173.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.56 and a 200-day moving average of $136.88.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $569.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

