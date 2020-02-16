Swiss National Bank Sells 11,700 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 353,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Gartner worth $54,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,337,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,978,000 after buying an additional 161,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,563,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $509,496,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 407,538 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,274,000 after purchasing an additional 38,093 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 253,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,001,000 after purchasing an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,510,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,744 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $276,894.88. Also, EVP Kendall B. Davis sold 6,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.02, for a total value of $964,473.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 153,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,636,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,409 shares of company stock worth $2,100,794 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IT traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $152.41. 475,731 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.66. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $124.77 and a 1 year high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays cut shares of Gartner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.83.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

