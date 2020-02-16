Swiss National Bank Sells 17,800 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 381,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Equifax worth $53,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equifax by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,491,000 after buying an additional 146,497 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Equifax by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Equifax by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,757 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equifax alerts:

Shares of EFX stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $162.96. The company had a trading volume of 900,208 shares. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.58 and a 12 month high of $164.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.71.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $905.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EFX. Argus upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Equifax from $157.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.27.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.