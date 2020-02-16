Swiss National Bank Sells 17,800 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Quest Diagnostics worth $53,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,280 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,821 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,280,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 378,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,990,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,627,000 after buying an additional 173,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

In other news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,513,415.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total transaction of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,658.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGX traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.85. 670,765 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.46 and a 200-day moving average of $104.90. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

