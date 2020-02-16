Swiss National Bank Sells 20,800 Shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 441,920 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.31% of Expedia Group worth $47,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,223,670 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,093,995,000 after acquiring an additional 407,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,846,641 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $785,847,000 after purchasing an additional 828,186 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Expedia Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,916,597 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $257,632,000 after purchasing an additional 277,645 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 16.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,582,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $212,755,000 after purchasing an additional 225,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,488,010 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $160,913,000 after purchasing an additional 385,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $12.21 on Friday, reaching $122.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,382,889 shares. Expedia Group Inc has a 12-month low of $93.53 and a 12-month high of $144.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jon T. Gieselman acquired 2,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $105.68 per share, with a total value of $252,892.24. Also, Director Samuel H. Altman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 45,463 shares of company stock valued at $4,739,508. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXPE. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.