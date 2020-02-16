Swiss National Bank Sells 21,100 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.27% of Fortinet worth $48,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

FTNT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.19. 970,562 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $121.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $614.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.89 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 2,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $255,300.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,133.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $78,322.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,385.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,681 shares of company stock valued at $10,965,482. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $90.00 target price on Fortinet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

