Swiss National Bank Sells 22,400 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Cincinnati Financial worth $51,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JT Stratford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth about $340,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the third quarter worth about $289,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 326.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after buying an additional 59,683 shares in the last quarter. 62.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.21. 612,615 shares of the company were exchanged. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a one year low of $83.00 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.37.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 203.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

CINF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.83.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.