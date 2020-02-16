Swiss National Bank Sells 243,992 Shares of CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in CNH Industrial NV (NYSE:CNHI) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,629,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,992 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.34% of CNH Industrial worth $50,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter valued at $4,486,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CNH Industrial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 387,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,260,000 after buying an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.53. 1,864,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.44. CNH Industrial NV has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial NV will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

