Swiss National Bank Sells 25,400 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 565,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $47,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMRN. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,941.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMRN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.01. The company had a trading volume of 766,625 shares. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.94.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

