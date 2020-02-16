Swiss National Bank Sells 30,900 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.28% of Copart worth $59,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Copart by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its position in Copart by 12.2% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.60.

In related news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.14, for a total value of $7,371,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,371,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total value of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503. Corporate insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.25. 1,674,502 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.08. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.99 and a 52-week high of $104.10.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

