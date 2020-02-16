Swiss National Bank Sells 34,100 Shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,375 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.31% of Western Digital worth $59,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,750 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,445 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Western Digital by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 25,072 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 14,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,041,184.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 248,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 10,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $663,593.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,982,905.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,318 shares of company stock worth $3,193,648 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WDC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,204,401 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.88. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $72.00.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Western Digital Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WDC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Western Digital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

