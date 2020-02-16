Swiss National Bank Sells 37,800 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,016 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 37,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Hess worth $57,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 410.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 625.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hess by 95.5% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Hess in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HES traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 7,043,102 shares. Hess Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $53.58 and a fifty-two week high of $74.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.12.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hess Corp. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 226,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $13,079,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,570,572 shares in the company, valued at $90,716,238.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Rielly sold 49,740 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $3,508,659.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,849,113.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 342,404 shares of company stock valued at $20,407,635 over the last 90 days. 12.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HES has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hess from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners set a $80.00 price objective on Hess and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra cut Hess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Howard Weil started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.46.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

