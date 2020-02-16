Swiss National Bank Sells 45,600 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 896,848 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.28% of Lennar worth $50,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LEN. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the third quarter worth about $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lennar by 38.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

LEN traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,481,703 shares. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $44.84 and a 12 month high of $71.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd.

In other Lennar news, Director Scott D. Stowell sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $20,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 201,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,572,921.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock worth $23,840,200. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

