Swiss National Bank Sells 50,600 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 955,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of Nucor worth $53,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 52,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 535,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 22,369 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 133.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 71,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nucor by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after buying an additional 27,407 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.70.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.15. 1,995,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.69. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $62.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.