Swiss National Bank Sells 69,800 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,161,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.24% of Coca-Cola European Partners worth $59,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $634,950,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $16,499,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,473,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,951,000 after buying an additional 277,750 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,195,000. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners by 524.2% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 225,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 189,648 shares during the last quarter. 27.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,075 shares. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.56.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.13.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

