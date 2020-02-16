Swiss National Bank Sells 7,500 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank cut its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.33% of Ulta Beauty worth $47,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty stock traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $294.57. The company had a trading volume of 450,004 shares. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 12-month low of $222.00 and a 12-month high of $368.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.68 and its 200-day moving average is $264.63.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.70.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

