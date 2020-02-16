Swiss National Bank Sells 7,500 Shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG)

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.32% of WellCare Health Plans worth $52,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in WellCare Health Plans by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 4.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WellCare Health Plans in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 10.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCG stock remained flat at $$349.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,063,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,393. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $301.15. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a one year low of $228.56 and a one year high of $350.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WCG shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler cut shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.00.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

