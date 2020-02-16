Swiss National Bank Sells 87,900 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,979,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Marvell Technology Group worth $52,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Marvell Technology Group by 239.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 126,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,349,000 after buying an additional 88,904 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Marvell Technology Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 694,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,433,000 after acquiring an additional 46,837 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Marvell Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

MRVL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. The company had a trading volume of 5,244,296 shares. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $28.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.41.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $276,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 99,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,604.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $355,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.